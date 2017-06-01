I will not engage in a shouting match with RAILA and the other unknowns! UHURU boycotts presidential debate

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will not participate in the presidential debate on July 10 th organized by Media Owners Association (MOA).





According to Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, Uhuru says that he will not attend the debate since he was not consulted enough by the organizers.





“We are not even aware of the rules of engagement."



"So let them do it without him," Murathe who is also former Gatanga MP said.





Murathe said Uhuru can..



