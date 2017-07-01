I will not attend running mate debate, cant face KALONZO - RUTO says claiming he was not consulted.

Monday July17, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not attend the running mate’s debate scheduled for today at the Catholic University of East Africa.





According to the DP, he will not attend the debate because he was not consulted by the organizers.





"I am surprised no one has engaged me on the debate.”





“Courtesy demands that date, time, rules of engagement would have been made available," Ruto said in..



