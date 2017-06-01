I will not allow dead voters from Mt. Kenya to resurrect and vote for UHURU - CHEBUKATI assures RAILA

..social media reports, terming them as deliberate misinformation.





“With more than 19.6 million registered voters, the commission has the most updated and advanced database of persons in the country.”





“This is an asset that we must secure as a country,” Chebukati said.





“We wish to clarify that the accuracy of the 2017 register of voters depends on the implementation of the outcome of the verification exercise that was undertaken between May 10 to June 9 and the recommendations by the KPMG following the audit of the register of voters,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



