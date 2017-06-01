I will not allow dead voters from Mt. Kenya to resurrect and vote for UHURU - CHEBUKATI assures RAILA

Monday, 3 July 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured Kenyans, especially the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Opposition, that dead and fake voters will not participate in the August 8th General Elections.





This is after reports in social media emerged casting doubts on the actual state of the register of voters.





Speaking on Thursday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, dismissed..



