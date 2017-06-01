I will never allow anyone, even UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt to kill RAILA under my watch - BOINET declares

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinet, denied reports that police officers were trailing National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga with an aim of assassinating him before the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Boinet said that he has launched investigations into the matter and that the police were working to establish if there are people masquerading as police officers trailing Raila.





Boinet noted that he..



