I will never allow anyone, even UHURU/ RUTO’s Govt to kill RAILA under my watch - BOINET declares

...will never allow anything bad to happen to Raila Odinga under his watch.





He added that the NASA leader enjoyed State protection as required by law and denied any police trailing him as he campaigned.





“If there are individuals purporting to be police officers and trailing Raila in the campaigns, I don’t know, but we will investigate,” Boinet said.





The IG assured Kenyans that police officers will not be partisan and will discharge their duties independently.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



