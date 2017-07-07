I will deliver you out of UHURU/RUTO's bondage to the Promised Land-RAILA assures KALENJINS

Friday July 7, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga took his campaigns to Kericho yesterday where he rallied Kalenjins to support his bid for the Presidency in August.





Speaking during rallies in various towns, Raila hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of squandering the mandate Kenyans had entrusted to them during the 2013 elections.





He promised to deliver Kalenjins out of Uhuru/Ruto bondage to the Promised Land if elected President in August, saying Jubilee has failed them.





“The August 8th General Election offers Kenyans another chance to finally elect the best bunch of leaders for the country. This is the message we bring to the people of South Rift and Kenya at large, 31 days to the election. This is the term for NASA,” Raila Odinga said.



