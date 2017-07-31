I will bring CHEAP UNGA and JOBS to millions of kenya youths – RAILA ODINGA says

Monday July, 31, 2017

- National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has said he will lower the cost of living within the 100 days of his presidency.





Speaking in Machakos on Saturday, Raila who was accompanied by his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, said the prices of basic commodities such as unga, sugar, milk and bread will decline.





Noting unemployment is out of control as youths are educated, Raila reiterated his pledge to implement free secondary education.





“When we take over power next month our children, from nursery school to form four, will study free of charge,” Raila said.





The aging opposition leader further repeated that his government will put in place a special fund to cater for single mothers.





Kalonzo on his part asked Machakos county electorate to ensure he has a stake in government by voting for Wiper candidates for governor, MP and MCA.





“Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was elected because of me but he disrespected me. Please ensure he is voted out,” Kalonzo roared.



