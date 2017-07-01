I will accept defeat and hand over power to RAILA ODINGA if he beats me in the August poll - UHURU

Friday July 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied claims by his competitor, Raila Odinga, of the National Super Alliance (NASA) that he is planning to reject the results of the August 8th elections and cling to power even if he loses.





In a statement to Kenyans, Uhuru, through State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, said he will concede defeat and hand over power to Raila Odinga peacefully if he beats him fairly.





He dismissed Raila’s assertions as wild, baseless and...



