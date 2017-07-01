I went to Mombasa but the beach resort was non-existent - Jobless Kenyan narrates how he was conned like a fool.

I applied for a job in Darubini and Luxurious Resort following an advert on Daily Nation and on their website. A month  later I was  called for an interview in Watamu. They emailed the same and gave direction to their location.

Simple  Instructions were, kindly make your arrangement to Watamu and we shall offer accommodation. Else deposit 3200 to KCB account, the bus will pick you at  Meridian hotel. 

NB. Have your original deposit slip.  This  will cater for  transport to and from Watamu back to Meridian hotel.

A day  before the  material day, I boarded  a night bus to Mombasa. At 6: 30 am I was in Mombasa, and I spent the...

