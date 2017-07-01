I went to Mombasa but the beach resort was non-existent - Jobless Kenyan narrates how he was conned like a fool.

I applied for a job in Darubini and Luxurious Resort following an advert on Daily Nation and on their website. A month later I was called for an interview in Watamu. They emailed the same and gave direction to their location.





Simple Instructions were, kindly make your arrangement to Watamu and we shall offer accommodation. Else deposit 3200 to KCB account, the bus will pick you at Meridian hotel.





NB. Have your original deposit slip. This will cater for transport to and from Watamu back to Meridian hotel.





A day before the material day, I boarded a night bus to Mombasa. At 6: 30 am I was in Mombasa, and I spent the...



