I predicted attack on RUTO’S home-Pastor who warned Uhuru never to shake hands after Nkaisery’s death reveals

Monday July 31, 2017 -The deadly attack on Deputy President William Ruto’s home on Saturday was not by coincidence but was fated to happen.





This is according to city Pastor Godfrey Migwi of the House of Hope in Kayole, who recently warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against shaking hands with ordinary people after the untimely death of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery, saying doing so could have him killed.





In a Facebook post, Migwi claimed that he predicted the attack at Ruto’s home and as such Kenyans should take his prophesies with the seriousness they deserve.





He said that Satan was at work and would try to bring confusion during the election period.





"I said it and I will repeat it again, security both of deputy and President need to be enhanced, desperate times need desperate measures, again even if we are praying being watchful and alert is Biblical," Migwi wrote on Facebook.





The good pastor asked Uhuru and Ruto to be extra vigilant now that the General Election is near or else they may be killed before then.





