I paid her Sh 2,000 for 1 hour service - MAN shares PHOTOs of his S3X escapades at Ngara Hostels.

, , 10:35

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - These days, men can’t go to a s3x den and quench their thirst without letting other people know that they bought s3x.

This guy has narrated how he went to buy s3x at Ngara Hostels and shared a photo of the lady who sold him s3x.

He narrated this on Kenya Talk, a popular online discussion platform where men post crazy stuff.

“Just from NGARA hostels that have been turned into brothels.

This lady..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno