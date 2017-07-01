I only touched your body, I didn’t f*** - Drama outside a lodging after MAN refused to pay a PR@ST!TUT3

Friday, 28 July 2017 - There was drama outside a lodging after a man refused to pay a pr@st!tut3 her dues claiming that he didn’t b@ng her “Nunu”.





The man claimed that he only touched her body.





“Work for your money. I only touched your body. I didn’t f****” The man is heard ranting.





The man maintains that he will only pay the money if the lady allows him to taste the “Nunu.”





Watch video of the dramatic scene outside the lodging.





This video will make your day.



