I love big d****, the ones that make you lose your mind - VERA’s dirty confession on her S£X life.

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - City socialite Vera Sidika has no time for men with small “bananas”.





She loves men with big “propellers” and she is not afraid to let the world know this.





The bootylicious socialite put it clear that she cannot settle for a man with a tiny d****.





According to Vera, men with small “bananas” cannot satisfy a woman with big curves like her.





She hinted that her ex-lover, Yommy, had a small d**** that never satisfied her s3xual thirst.





She was attacking Yommy on Snap-chat.





See screen-shots of Vera confessing her love for big “bananas” in the next page



