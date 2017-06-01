I just witnessed a street boy spanking a S£XY LADY’s A$$ in Nairobi’s CBD - SILAS tells it all.

I just seen a street boy touch a woman's a$$ . The boy is 10. Maybe 9.





The woman, tall, beautiful from a far and in the dark.





She was in some arresting denim, nice jacket for the July 'winter' and on heels.





Nice weave too. She walked with class.





The boy approached her and tried to solicit some cash the lady politely declined and as she walk ed away, the boy touched her a$$ like he had a right.





The woman, may be sensing their heavy presence at the start of Kimathi St. just walked.

I saw the fellow young boys parting the kid on the shoulder for the job well done.





Pray tell me, what the..



