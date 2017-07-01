I have more votes than UHURU/ RUTO, if they have 70+1, then let them stop campaigning - RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he is confident that he has more votes than President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking in Homa Bay County on Monday , Raila said from the current voters’ register, NASA has realized it had more registered voters in its strongholds compared to those of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.





Raila said it is the responsibility of his supporters to...



