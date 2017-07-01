I did not run away from MARTHA KARUA - WAIGURU says after skipping debate with the Iron Lady

Sunday July 23, 2017 - Jubilee candidate for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, Anne Waiguru, has denied claims that she skipped the live debate on Wednesday out of fear of facing her archrival, Martha Karua.





Speaking yesterday, Waiguru said that she did not run away from Martha Karua nor did she fear debating her in public as is being propagated.





She noted that she was busy and held up with..



