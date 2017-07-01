I assure you that RAILA ODINGA wants Mkate Nusu Government in August - NAMWAMBA claims.

Monday July 16, 2017 - Budalang’i MP, Ababu Namwamba has said NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wants a Coalition Government in August and that is the reason he is vilifying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking on Saturday , Namwamba said Raila and NASA are installing roadblocks against the IEBC in order to force a Coalition Government with Jubilee.





“We have some people who..



