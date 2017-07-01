I assure you that RAILA ODINGA wants Mkate Nusu Government in August - NAMWAMBA claims.

..fear to face the elections as planned,” Namwamba said.





“For the last six months, they have been using courts to dismantle what IEBC has planned,” Namwamba added saying the main aim of the Raila Odinga-led team is to postpone the polls and pave way for a caretaker Government.





The rebel ODM MP claimed that the constitution is clear on when the election must be held, faulting recent court rulings against IEBC in the ballot printing tender.



“We will not allow for a Coalition Government. We do not want Nusu Mkate Government again,” he noted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



