I am a TODDLER compared to JOMO KENYATTA – RAILA ODINGA says

Friday July 7, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans not to judge him by his age.





Speaking in Kericho County on Thursday, Raila said he is not too old compared to late founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who became president of Kenya at the age of 78.





"Kenya's founding father, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, took over the leadership at a time when he was five years older than me.He went on to rule for 15 years," Raila who is currently 73 years old said.





"It is the brain and not age that determines if one is capable of ruling or not." Raila added.





The former Premier also pledged to better the lives of poor Kenyans if NASA forms the next government.





"Kenyans have endured five years of hardship and collapse of the economy due to Uhuru's bad governance. Right from the Coast, Western, and Northern to South and every voter in this country has expressed dissatisfaction with Jubilee leadership." he said.





He urged Kenyans to support NASA because it is the only hope for Kenyans.



