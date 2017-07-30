How Kenyan’s on Social Media reacted to attack at DP RUTO’s SUGOI home (LOOK)

Sunday, 30 July 2017- Kenyans on social media have had different opinions on the attack in Deputy President William Ruto’s rural residence in Sugoi.





A lone man was killed by General Service Unit officers who were flown from Nairobi after dramatic stand-off lasting almost 18 hours.





Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet confirmed the siege ended on Sunday morning.





“The assailant has been shot dead and the weapon he had snatched recovered from him. The siege is over,” he said.





He added that nothing was recovered from the attacker apart from the firearm he had snatched from the officer.





However the incident has divided opinion among Kenyans on social media and below are some of the reactions.