How HASSAN JOHO was caught red handed selling heroin to Mombasa residents - IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have arrested seven drug barons in Mombasa, who have been selling hard drugs on behalf of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Joho, who has been financing NASA’s activities, has been linked to a drug trafficking web in the Coastal region.





Addressing the press on Tuesday , Mombasa CID boss, Larry Kieng, said his boys also impounded seven vehicles hidden in a home in the Nyali suburb.





A campaign car branded Joho for Mombasa Governor was among those seized.





Reached for comment on Tuesday , Mombasa communications director, Richard Chacha, said the vehicle, registration KCH 883 D, doesn’t belong to Joho’s family.





Chacha said ODM supporters have…



