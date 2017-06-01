Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Mornach

Front Office Receptionist

Responsible for delivering friendly, efficient customer service and creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all our guests, with the key aim of retaining and attracting new customers.

To effectively supervise front desk operations, ensuring adequate cover and consistent and efficient customer service is provided.

Indicators of Good Performance

· To ensure that the highest standards of hospitality and welcome are demonstrated at all times.

· To complete all relevant procedures as laid down.

· Front office adequately covered at all times

· Accurate and timely reports

· Guest complaints kept within set standards/ to a minimum

Duties

· To be fully conversant with special promotions offered by the hotel and to pass this information on to the guest whenever the possibility arises.

· To promote the other departments within the hotel at every given opportunity in order to maximize hotel sales.

· To make sure that all reservations have the correct deposit taken.

· To ensure that all confirmations are sent out by the end of the shift.

· To be aware of the hotel availability and that every opportunity to maximise room sales is taken.

· Provide a hospitable service to the standards laid down by the hotel.

· To offer assistance to other departments, including Bar, Restaurant, Spa and Housekeeping whenever you are needed.

· Whenever possible to anticipate guests’ needs, to be aware of all written and spoken requests, to carry out these requests in a courteous and helpful manner.

· To be fully conversant and able to operate the hotel’s front office systems.

· To ensure that all charges are correctly posted to the guests bills following the standard procedures.

· To deal with cash, cheque and credit transactions and to ensure that any discrepancies are reported immediately.

· To ensure that all messages received for guests are passed on accurately and as quickly as possible.

· To carry out all Reception duties following procedures as outlined in the S.O.P. Manual.

· To ensure the security of guests property, and lost property following security procedures.

· To ensure the correct levels of stationery are maintained at the reception.

· To arrive for work at the correct time and to ensure your appearance follows the hotels set standards.

· And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Diploma in front desk operations from Kenya Utalii college or equivalent

· 3 years experience in front office operations

Competencies

· Work planning and organization skills

· Strong supervisory and discipline skills

· Excellent customer service skills

· Problem solving and decision making skills

· Attention to detail

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Numeracy skills

· Public relations skills

Barman

Knowledge and Skills

· Certificate in Food & Beverage Service from Utalii College or equivalent.

· Formal or on the job training as a barman.

· Formal or on the job training to cocktails preparation.

· 2years experience in a similar position.

· Thorough knowledge of beverage, wine & spirits.





Waiter

Skills

· Diploma or a Certificate in Food and Beverage Service from Utalii College or equivalent

· Excellent product knowledge i.e. food and beverage menu