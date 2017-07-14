Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Italian Restaurant, Nairobi

Our Client, an Italian Restaurant is seeking to recruit the following positions:

1. Executive Housekeeper
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the hospitality industry
  • Age between 30 -35 years
2. Restaurant Supervisor
 
3. Housekeeping supervisor
 
4. Waiters
 
5. Cocktail Barman
 
6. Barista
 
7. Italian Pizza Cook
 
8. Italian Cook
 
9. Purchasing Officer

Qualifications
  • Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management
  • At least 2 years of experience serving in the same capacity
How to apply

Qualified candidates to send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.keon or before 14th July 2017. 

Clearly indicate the position you have applied for on the subject of the email.

   

