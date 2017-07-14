Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Italian Restaurant, Nairobi

Our Client, an Italian Restaurant is seeking to recruit the following positions:



1. Executive Housekeeper

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the hospitality industry

Age between 30 -35 years

2. Restaurant Supervisor



3. Housekeeping supervisor



4. Waiters



5. Cocktail Barman



6. Barista



7. Italian Pizza Cook



8. Italian Cook



9. Purchasing Officer



Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management

At least 2 years of experience serving in the same capacity

How to apply



Qualified candidates to send their CVs to Qualified candidates to send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke on or before 14th July 2017.





Clearly indicate the position you have applied for on the subject of the email.