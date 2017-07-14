Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Italian Restaurant, Nairobi

Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Italian Restaurant, NairobiJobs and Careers 07:08
Our Client, an Italian Restaurant is seeking to recruit the following positions:
1. Executive Housekeeper
- Minimum 5 years’
experience in the hospitality industry
- Age between 30 -35
years
2. Restaurant Supervisor
3. Housekeeping supervisor
4. Waiters
5. Cocktail Barman
6. Barista
7. Italian Pizza Cook
8. Italian Cook
9. Purchasing Officer
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in
Hotel Management
- At least 2 years of
experience serving in the same capacity
How to apply
Qualified candidates to send their CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.keon or before 14th July 2017.
