Hotel Jobs and Vacancies

Our clients in the hospitality industry is looking for candidates to work in Zanzibar for 5 star hotel.



1. Executive assistant to the General Manager



2. Assistant Outlet services Manager



3. Restaurant Manager



4. Accounts receivable





The ideal candidates must have the following requirements:

Bachelor degree, diploma or certificate in hospitality

Working experience within Hospitality industry

For the accounts receivable must have a degree/diploma in accounting.

Those who feel that they meet the above should forward their resumes with full professional photo to: