Hotel Jobs and Vacancies

Our clients in the hospitality industry is looking for candidates to work in Zanzibar for 5 star hotel.
1. Executive assistant to the General Manager
2. Assistant Outlet services Manager
3. Restaurant Manager
4. Accounts receivable
The ideal candidates must have the following requirements:
- Bachelor degree,
diploma or certificate in hospitality
- Working experience
within Hospitality industry
- For the accounts
receivable must have a degree/diploma in accounting.