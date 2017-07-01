Hotel Jobs and Vacancies

Our clients in the hospitality industry is looking for candidates to work in Zanzibar for 5 star hotel.

1. Executive assistant to the General Manager
 
2. Assistant Outlet services Manager
 
3. Restaurant Manager
 
4. Accounts receivable

The ideal candidates must have the following requirements:
  • Bachelor degree, diploma or certificate in hospitality
  • Working experience within Hospitality industry
  • For the accounts receivable must have a degree/diploma in accounting.
Those who feel that they meet the above should forward their resumes with full professional photo to:

Hudson.Elias@humantalentrecruit.com

   

