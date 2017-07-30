His tumour had grown so big and others were still growing – Family member speak on BIG KEV’s death

Saturday, July 30, 2017 -Top Kenyan Events organizer, Big Kev, is dead.





Big Kev, who was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2010, died at 8PM on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Nairobi hospital.





He has been battling a brain tumour that had refused to respond to numerous surgeries and treatment.





Big Kev had undergone 14 surgeries to remove the brain tumour that has claimed his life.





One of Big Kev’s family members confirmed his death and said that doctors did their best to save his life.





“It’s true he(Big Kev) is no more. Big Kev passed on this evening(Saturday July 29, 2017) after a long battle with a recurring brain tumour. His tumour had grown so big and others were still growing. Doctors, who were attending to him said there was nothing more they could do.”





“ When he was flown to India for treatment in October 2016, Kenyan doctors had expressed fear of operating on him , citing the operation as a great risk to his life. After the India surgery, Big Kev sadly lost his eyesight and suffered paralysis on his left side of the body.” The family member added.





May his soul rest in peace.



