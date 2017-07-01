HILARIOUS! This LUHYA guy lamenting about small Ugali serving will crack you (VIDEO)

Monday, 24 July 2017 - Much has been said about Luhyas and their legendary love for Ugali and this video shows why you shouldn’t come in between a Luhya and his Ugali.





The current high cost of living has forced many households to look for alternatives or cut back on the Ugali servings.





Fast rising comedian Victor Naman has given this issue a comic treatment and it is hilarious.





Watch the video below.



