HILARIOUS! See what happened when GIDEON MOI and DP RUTO met in a church in BARINGO.

Monday, 10 July 2017- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and DP William Ruto don’t get along but on Sunday, they seemed to bury the hatchet.





For the longest time they have been embroiled in supremacy battles over control of the vote rich Rift Valley.





The Deputy President is considered the region’s top dog but Moi has vowed to teach him a lesson come the year 2022 when both go head-to-head for the presidency.





However, over the weekend during Jubilee’s campaign in Baringo, the pair seemed easy and Ruto came to the rescue of Moi who could not locate a verse in the bible to save his life.





Watch the hilarious video below.





