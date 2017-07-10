HILARIOUS! NJUGUSH is back with his madness and this one will crack you (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:31
Monday, 10 July 2017- Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, is back with a skit that will leave you in stitches.
The skinny-heavyweight comedian plays the role of Mombasa governor to highlight struggles bedevilling the boy child in a hilarious manner.
The video is set in the Coast with Njugush relaxing under palm tree while sipping on ‘Mnazi’
Watch the hilarious video below:
