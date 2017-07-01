Hii ni ushetani! See what this WOMAN did to her husband’s car while their kids were still inside (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:20
You don’t gain anything destroying your husband’s property after a disagreement.
There’s this video going round on social media that shows a woman smashing her husband’s car after a domestic conflict.
And their kids were still inside the car watching helplessly while she was unleashing her madness.
Watch video.
