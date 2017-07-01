Hii ni ushetani! See what this WOMAN did to her husband’s car while their kids were still inside (VIDEO)

Thursday, 20 July 2017 - Women you need to style up and control your anger.

You don’t gain anything destroying your husband’s property after a disagreement.

There’s this video going round on social media that shows a woman smashing her husband’s car after a domestic conflict.

And their kids were still inside the car watching helplessly while she was unleashing her madness.

Watch video.

