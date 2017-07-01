Hii ndiyo drink unapatiwanga ukikula V!RG!N - SONKO and his friends talk dirty as they get drunk(VIDEO)

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - A video of Nairobi Gubenatorial aspirant Mike Sonko getting drunk with his friends has emerged.





The video shows drunk Sonko inspecting an expensive bottle of beer, kisses it and then quenches his thirst.





Sonko’s friends are heard in the background laughing and saying that this is the drink that you are given when you feast on a v!rg!n.





Watch the video.



