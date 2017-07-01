Here’s the simple car that Chinese billionaire JACK MA was driving around Nairobi with (PHOTO)

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 - Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, has a fat bank account that can buy several private choppers but the man who came from a humble background and worked hard to become one of the top billionaires in the world lives a simple life.





He was recently in Nairobi for several engagements and while in Kenya, he was spotted moving around the city in a simple Nissan van.





Not that he doesn’t have money to...



