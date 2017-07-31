Here’s the beautiful wife that murdered IEBC’s ICT Manager CHRIS MUSANDO has left behind(PHOTOs).

Monday, July 31, 2017 -IEBC’s ICT Manager, Chris Musando, was brutally murdered and his body dumped in a forest.

Before Musando was killed, he had reported to police that some were people were threatening him.

He was reported missing a few days ago before his lifeless body was found in a forest around Kikuyu.

Away from his job as an ICT Manager, Musando, was a family man.

Here are photos of his wife.