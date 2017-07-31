Here’s the beautiful wife that murdered IEBC’s ICT Manager CHRIS MUSANDO has left behind(PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Featured Articles 10:17
Monday, July 31, 2017-IEBC’s ICT Manager, Chris Musando, was brutally murdered and his body dumped in a forest.
Before Musando was killed, he had reported to police that some were people were threatening him.
He was reported missing a few days ago before his lifeless body was found in a forest around Kikuyu.
Away from his job as an ICT Manager, Musando, was a family man.
Here are photos of his wife.
