Here is the truth about JULIE GICHURU being in an abusive marriage, She tells it all.

Friday, 28 July 2017 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Julie Gichuru, has finally responded to rumours that she is in an abusive marriage.





There was word going round that Julie Gichuru’s husband, Tonny, who is a businessman, has been assaulting her.





Julie Gichuru responded to the rumours of her being in an abusive marriage during an interview with Kalekye Mumo on K24.





"A re we…



