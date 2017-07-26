Here is that viral video of Nyeri residents vowing to vote for RAILA - It's over for UHURU (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - This video of die-hard supporters of Nasa presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, from Nyeri, talking up the upcoming elections has gone viral.





These guys have taken everyone by surprise because Nyeri is a bastion of President Uhuru.





They maintain that Uhuru has failed and doesn’t deserve a second term and vowed to mobilize people to campaign and vote for the former Prime Minister.





This comes amidst talk of voter apathy in Uhuru’s backyard which may make the son of Jomo the first one term President in Kenya.





Watch the video below.



