Here is the moment rowdy youths in Thika pelted RAILA’s convoy with stones! VIDEO

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - Raila Odinga and Nasa leaders were chased away from Thika, Kiambu County by rowdy youths.





The Nasa presidential candidate went to campaign in the region - a Jubilee stronghold - but was forced to leave immediately after rowdy youths attacked his convoy.





Police were forced to lobe teargas canisters to contain the situation.





Raila was also attacked in Githurai when he tried to address people.





This is a worrying trend with the clock fast ticking to the August 8th General Election given that President Uhuru and DP Ruto were also heckled on Wednesday in Kisumu - an opposition bastion.





