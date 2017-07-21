Here is the MERU version of latino hit-song, DESPACITO, that everybody is talking about

, , 08:18

Friday, July 21, 2017 These talented guys have debunked the stereotype that Meru people cannot sing.

The amazing duo that forms the Highpitch Band Africa have done a Meru version of the greatest song in the world at the moment - Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee - and they nailed it.

The song has been trending on Youtube and they make the Meru language sound so s3xy.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno