Here is the MERU version of latino hit-song, DESPACITO, that everybody is talking about

Friday, July 21, 2017 - These talented guys have debunked the stereotype that Meru people cannot sing.
The amazing duo that forms the Highpitch Band Africa have done a Meru version of the greatest song in the world at the moment - Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee - and they nailed it.
The song has been trending on Youtube and they make the Meru language sound so s3xy.
Watch the video below.
