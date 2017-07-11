Here is the MEAL that RAILA ODINGA ate that made him DIARRHOEA badly on SUNDAY

Tuesday July 11, 2017- New details have emerged over the type of food that NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga ate before he complained of stomach pains on Sunday evening.





Raila had just concluded his campaigns in Kilifi County and he started complaining of stomach pains and fever.





He was hospitalized at Mombasa Hospital where he was discharged a few hours by doctors who gave him a clean bill of health.





While Raila claimed that he was dehydrated following the rallies, his communications advisor Salim Lone said he ate bad food which caused him diarrhoea.





Lone during a media briefing on Monday said Raila suffered stomach pains from a fish he had eaten earlier.





“The fish was infected and had some toxins,” Lone said.





Lone added that while at the hospital, the NASA leader was put on drip and is in perfect health now.



