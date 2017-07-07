Here is the JUBILEE MP who has already won the AUGUST 8 GENERAL ELECTION – GOD BLESS HIM

Friday July 7, 2017 -Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has no candidate who is opposing him during the August 8 polls.





This means, he will likely be declared the winner of the Kikuyu parliamentary seat before Kenyans goes to the polls in August.





A similar case saw the sitting Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria being declared an unopposed MP, under TNA (now Jubilee Party), during a by-election that was to be held in August 2014.





Kuria became the first unopposed candidate to be declared winner, after his challenger pulled out of the race.



IEBC has already gazetted Ichungwa as an unopposed candidate, awaiting declaring him unopposed winner of the Kikuyu parliamentary race during the August polls.





Ichungwa has been a fierce critic of the Opposition NASA and a defender of Jubilee administration.



