Here is Infotrak’s latest Opinion Poll from a few selected Counties! RAILA’s ODM is winning big

09:17

Thursday July 27, 2017 - A new survey conducted by Infotrak shows that if elections were held today, Bungoma Governor, Kenneth Lusaka will be re-elected with a landslide.

According to the poll that was conducted between July 20 and July 25, if elections were held today, Lusaka, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal friend, will be re-elected with 52 percent against ODM’s Wycliffe Wafula with only..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno