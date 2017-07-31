Here is how “POACHERS of MEN’ tortured IEBC ICT MANAGER CHRIS MUSANDO before they sent him to his MAKER!

Monday July 31, 2017-

Missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) ICT manager, Chris Musando, has finally been found dead.





Musando went missing on Friday night after having a night out with some friends.





His body was discovered in Kikuyu and his car a Land Rover Discovery , was found at TRM parking lot.





Musando was one of the few people with knowledge on the whereabouts of the servers at IEBC.





The manager had given Central police station officers reports of death threats.





He had even named some people who had been threatening to kill him.





According to police, his body had head injuries and both of his hands had been cut using a machete.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has been linked to Musando's killing and Kenyans are asking for his immediate arrest.





Police are yet to arrest anybody in connection with the gruesome murder.





More updates to follow….



