Here is the hilarious ‘yaliyo ndwele sipite’ song that every Kenyan is talking about (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:39

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Machakos gubernatorial aspirant, Wavinya Ndeti’s tongue-in-cheek phrase ‘yaliyo ndwele sipite’ has inspired a rib-cracking song.

While Kenyans have been having a field day mocking Ndeti, this guy by the name Mc Njagi has done song and it is hilarious.

Clad in conspicuous yellow outfit synonymous with the Kamba community, MC Njagi creatively corrupts several proverbs and..

