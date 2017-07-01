Here are PHOTOS of the man who tried to snatch DAVIDO’s expensive chains at Nairobi’s B-Club

Here are PHOTOS of the man who tried to snatch DAVIDO’s expensive chains at Nairobi’s B-ClubEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:32
Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - His name is Mike, a man who was caught on camera trying to snatch Davido’s expensive chains when he was headlining an event at Nairobi’s upmarket entertainment joint, B-Club.
Mike has defended himself saying that he was trying to hug the singer but Davido mistook him for a thief.
He claims that he is an ardent fan of Davido and that’s why he wanted to hug him.
