Here are PHOTOS of the man who tried to snatch DAVIDO’s expensive chains at Nairobi’s B-Club

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - His name is Mike, a man who was caught on camera trying to snatch Davido’s expensive chains when he was headlining an event at Nairobi’s upmarket entertainment joint, B-Club.





Mike has defended himself saying that he was trying to hug the singer but Davido mistook him for a thief.





He claims that he is an ardent fan of Davido and that’s why he wanted to hug him.





See photos of Mike in the next page



