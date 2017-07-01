Here are PHOTOS of the man who tried to snatch DAVIDO’s expensive chains at Nairobi’s B-Club

, , 05:32

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - His name is Mike, a man who was caught on camera trying to snatch Davido’s expensive chains when he was headlining an event at Nairobi’s upmarket entertainment joint, B-Club.

Mike has defended himself saying that he was trying to hug the singer but Davido mistook him for a thief.

He claims that he is an ardent fan of Davido and that’s why he wanted to hug him.

See photos of Mike in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno