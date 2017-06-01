Here are PHOTOs of MAINA KAGENI’s birthday, See what MWALIMU KING’ANG’I gave him.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - Aging bachelor and celebrated Classic 105’s presenter, Maina Kageni, recently celebrated his birthday.





Maina was treated to a sumptuous desert cake on his birthday and an exotic wine from his co-presenter, Mwalimu King’ang’i, who is popularly known as Churchill.





Many Kenyans expected Maina to reveal his age but he didn’t.





See a few photos from his birthday in the next page.



