Here are PHOTOs of MAINA KAGENI’s birthday, See what MWALIMU KING’ANG’I gave him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 20:35

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - Aging bachelor and celebrated Classic 105’s presenter, Maina Kageni, recently celebrated his birthday.

Maina was treated to a sumptuous desert cake on his birthday and an exotic wine from his co-presenter, Mwalimu King’ang’i, who is popularly known as Churchill.

Many Kenyans expected Maina to reveal his age but he didn’t.

See a few photos from his birthday in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno