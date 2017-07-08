‘He was Jovial and Energetic,’ KIDERO recounts his last conversation with NKAISSERY

Saturday, July 08, 2017- Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has revealed what he and the late Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery talked about on Friday at Uhuru Park.





Pictures of Nkaissery and Kidero high-fiving during the prayer service organized by the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya were widely circulated online.





Kidero, who sat next to Nkaisserry at the event also attended by President Uhuru and DP Ruto, said the late did not show any signs of illness.





“He was in his jovial and energetic persona….I received the news with a lot of sadness. Our condolences to the family.” Kidero said.





“We were talking about the coming election and how peaceful it would be, and the countrywide prayers that would ensure there is no violence during the election.”





The 67-year old was pronounced dead on arrival at Karen Hospital on Saturday morning.



