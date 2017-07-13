Have you seen this shocking propaganda Jubilee is spreading to scare Kenyans voting for RAILA?

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - Politics is a dirty game, they say, and as we approach the August 8 th General Election, Jubilee’s propaganda machine has gone full throttle.





A case in point is this short video posted on YouTube warning Kenyans against voting for Nasa candidate, Raila Odinga.





This is thought to be the work of a US PR firm, Cambridge Analytica.





From the ad, if Raila is elected President, Kenya will be doomed; corruption will be the order of the day, there will be no money for food, education and clean water.





Ironically, some of these things are already happening under the Jubilee Government which is akin to an own goal.





Watch the shocking video below.



