Have the gods conspired against RAILA? What has happened to him today may give UHURU a clear win

Friday July 21, 201 7- The National Super Alliance (NASA) has lost yet another case against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 17 days to the August 8th General Election.





This is after a three-judge bench threw out a case filed by NASA seeking to have the IEBC postpone elections if technology fails before or during August elections.





NASA wanted the polls postponed if IEBC cannot guarantee that the electronic kits would not fail during elections.





It wanted the...



