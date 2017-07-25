HASSAN JOHO’s campaign car impounded with half a kilo of hard drugs in Mombasa (PHOTO)

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho i s making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his campaign car was impounded by the anti-Narcotics Police Unit during an operation in the County.





According to Larry Kieng, Coast regional police boss, the Joho-branded vehicle was among seven other cars impounded during the Monday swoop.





Mr. Kieng told reporters:





"We have also seized seven Toyota vehicles. We are yet to establish the value of the drug but it will be subjected to a test at our chemist.”





"We will continue dealing with these people and ensure we flush them away. We are not going to relent in this war. We are committed to this fight,"





Police seized a half kg of h3r@!n3, 10,00USD and staggering Sh4.5 million.





Wanted trafficker, Bilali Kimani, is...



