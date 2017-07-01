Haogopi ukimwi! Nigerian businessman reveals he didn’t use a C@ND@M when he had S£X with VERA

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - Curvy city socialite Vera Sidika had unprotected s3x with Dubai based Nigerian businessman and fraudster, Yommy Johnson, a man she dated for a while before they had a bitter break up.





According to Vera’s ex-boyfriend, he impregnated her because they had already started a serious affair.





They were planning to settle down for marriage.





But the voluptuous socialite ended up terminating the pregnancy after they broke up.





Yommy claims he met Vera for the first time in September 2016 when he sought her s3x services.





“I met Vera for the first time in early September 2016. I contacted her about her services as an escort and she told me that she charges Kes 500,000. ”





“ We spent …



