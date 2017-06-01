Haiyaa! See who MUTULA KILONZO’s ex-clande, CAROLINE MUTOKO, was spotted kissing (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 22:06

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - Former radio queen and the late Mutula Kilonzo’s ex-clande, Caroline Mutoko, is known to be an arrogant woman who doesn’t entertain any nonsense.


It’s rare to see her mingling with “raiyaa” especially men who don’t have a fat wallet.

However, Caroline has proved she is an easy going woman after she shared a photo goofing around and kissing a struggling...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno